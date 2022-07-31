BOSTON (WHDH) - 11 people, including 2 children, a cat and a dog were displaced after their East Boston apartment building suffered a partial collapse Sunday morning.

According to the Boston Fire Department, a representative from Boston Inspectional Services was called to the three-family building and it was determined the residence needs a structural engineer.

Power to the building was shut off.

