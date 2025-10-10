NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters made a risky rescue at a house fire in New Bedford Thursday night.

The fire chief there said a woman was trapped in her third floor apartment on Elm Street; firefighters could not safely pull her through the window and had to make their way through the back stairwell.

She was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

11 residents were displaced by the fire.

