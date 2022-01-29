FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a dangerous blaze in Fall River Saturday, made more difficult by the blizzard conditions.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire on Irving Street found a home on fire and streets blocked by heavy snow and ice, as well as vehicles that were stuck, officials said.

Two firefighters were injured in the blaze and seven adults and four children were displaced, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)