11 dogs rescued as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Animal Control took custody of 11 dogs on Friday as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

The dogs include nine young puppies that will require ongoing and routine medical care.

A post on the Town of Auburn Facebook page claims high volume animal cases like this present unique challenges to the department since these animals stay under their care longer than the usual stray animal.

“We try to expect the unexpected when it comes to animal intakes, so we can provide the same high-quality care to all of the animals that pass through our shelter’s doors,” the post read.

The dogs are currently not up for adoption.

