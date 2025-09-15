WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal conservationists saved nearly a dozen dolphins on the shores of Wellfleet over the weekend.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said seven of the dolphins were stranded due to low tide; they were immediately brought in for treatment.

Five other dolphins were spotted the next day. One dolphin died before rescue teams arrived.

The 11 living dolphins were later released in deeper waters.

