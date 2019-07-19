11 firefighters, 1 resident hospitalized after hazmat situation at Boston rooming house

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eleven firefighters and one resident were hospitalized after a Level 3 hazmat situation prompted the evacuation of a five-story rooming house in Boston’s South End on Friday, officials said.
Firefighters responding to 1740 Washington Street around 12:15 p.m. on Friday ordered all residents out the building due to noxious fumes on the third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.
An investigation determined that the fumes were coming from a mixture of cleaning supplies, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi later told reporters.
Everyone who was transported from the scene underwent precautionary treatment.
The building has since been ventilated.
Calobrisi says there were “zero readings” on meters being used by firefighters.
No additional information was immediately available.
