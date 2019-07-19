11 firefighters, 1 resident hospitalized after hazmat situation at Boston rooming house

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eleven firefighters and one resident were hospitalized after a Level 3 hazmat situation prompted the evacuation of a five-story rooming house in Boston’s South End on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 1740 Washington Street around 12:15 p.m. on Friday ordered all residents out the building due to noxious fumes on the third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

An investigation determined that the fumes were coming from a mixture of cleaning supplies, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi later told reporters.

Everyone who was transported from the scene underwent precautionary treatment.

The building has since been ventilated.

Calobrisi says there were “zero readings” on meters being used by firefighters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Boston fire just updated media about hazmat situation on Washington st. We now know 11 firefighters were transported to the hospital and 1 resident. @7News pic.twitter.com/DfIlvP9MkP — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 19, 2019

Deputy Chief Robert Calobrisi briefs the media on the level 3 Hazmat at 1740 Washington St. The cause of the odor was from a mixture of cleaning supplies. The building was ventilated and there were zero readings on the meters. pic.twitter.com/gxUmIP92jC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2019

At approximately 12:15 a level 3 Hazmat response for 1740 Washington st the South End. Report of noxious fumes on the 3 rd floor of a five story rooming house , all occupants are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/mOg8oOVnKv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)