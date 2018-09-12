11-foot alligator attacks man on disc golf course

(WHDH) — A man was attacked by an 11-foot alligator during a round of disc golf in Clearwater, Florida, on Monday, officials said.

Richard Peel, 35, suffered minor injuries when he was bitten while retrieving his disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Trappers and local officers responding to the scene caught the alligator, tied it up and loaded it onto a truck.

Peel is expected to be OK.

An investigation is ongoing.

