SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida homeowner found a big surprise in the swimming pool Friday night — an 11 foot long alligator.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office posted a video and pictures of the creature floating in the water.

A trapper had to be called in to safely remove the gator from the pool and neighborhood.

