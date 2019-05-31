11-foot-long gator shatters window, settles down in homeowner’s kitchen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WHDH) — An 11-foot-long alligator smashed through a ground-level window and settled down in the kitchen of a home in Clearwater, Florida, early Friday morning, officials said.
Photos tweeted by the Clearwater Police Department showed toppled kitchen chairs and the unruly gator lounging on the floor with a menacing look on its face.
The gator angrily flashed its teeth when a trapper arrived at the scene.
It was eventually captured, subdued, and removed from the home.
No injuries were reported.
