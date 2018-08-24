11 former New Hampshire prep school staff accused of abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two outside investigations into sexual assault allegations at a New Hampshire prep school have identified 11 former staff members accused of abusing students over several decades.

The reports released Friday by Phillips Exeter Academy also found that school administrators often failed to act on complaints of abuse and, in several cases, never recorded the complaints of wrongdoing in personnel files— allowing teachers to be hired elsewhere despite concerns about their behavior.

Sex-abuse allegations at Exeter were first raised following revelations in 2016 about former teacher Rick Schubart, who was named in the report and forced to resign in 2011 after admitting sexual misconduct dating to the 1970s. A month later, Steve Lewis — who was not named in the report — was fired amid allegations he had sexual encounters with a student decades ago.

