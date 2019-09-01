11 injured in 4-car crash on Cape Cod

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people were hurt in a four-car crash that blocked the highway on Cape Cod Sunday, police said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound in Orleans at 12:52 p.m. found four cars in a crash that was blocking the road, police said. Eleven people were involved with varying injuries, according to officials.

Eight ambulances were called to the scene and transported 10 people to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The scene was clear by 2 p.m.

“Incidents like these can become very complex, but with the great work of the departments on scene, our communications center, and robust mutual aid system, this incident went very well,” said Orleans Deputy Fire Chief Geof Deering.

The crash is under investigation.

