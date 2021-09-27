BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that all counties, with the exception of Nantucket, Dukes, and Norfolk counties, have a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Nantucket, Dukes, and Norfolk counties have a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

All of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The majority of Connecticut is also currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

