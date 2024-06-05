STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoughton Fire Department confirmed that an 11-month-old boy fell out of a second-story apartment window Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the boy pushed out the screen and fell from the second floor of the building on Lambert Avenue.

Authorities said the child was conscious when they arrived, but that he had serious head injuries.

The child was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)