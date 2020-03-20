11 new positive coronavirus cases in NH, state total now 55

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 11 new positive coronavirus cases in the Granite State on Friday, bringing the total to 55.

All of the news cases are adults — six men and five women.

Three are from Grafton County, two are from Rockingham County, and one each from Manchester, Hillsborough, Nashua, Carroll, Merrimack, Coos, and Cheshire counties.

The positive test results are the first cases in Coos and Cheshire counties.

Four of the cases, including in Cheshire, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester, have no identified risk factors, indicating additional community-based transmission of coronavirus in New Hampshire.

The other seven cases have either traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis.

Community-based transmission has been identified in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester.

