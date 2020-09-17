11 Northeastern students dismissed for violating COVID-19 rules will not have to forfeit tuition fee

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 11 students who were dismissed from their fall semester at Northeastern University for violating the school’s COVID-19 policies will not be forced to forfeit their tuition money, according to a school spokesperson.

The students were found together in a room at the Westin Hotel in Boston earlier in the month and were told they were no longer part of the Northeastern community for the fall semester and must vacate the Westin within 24 hours.

As part of their punishment, the students were told they would have to forfeit their tuition and room-and-board fees.

The students and their families appealed their dismissal and a board made up of two administrators and one student unanimously upheld the original sanction.

“Nevertheless, the university retains discretion to modify the sanction and, in the case of all 11 students, the tuition portion of their fall semester expenses ($27,760) will be credited toward the spring semester at Northeastern,” the spokesperson’s statement read in part. “While the students remain dismissed from the NUin Program, they will continue to have access to academic advising, mental health and other support services.”

All 11 students were enrolled in the N.U.in Program, a study-abroad experience for first-year students that has been modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and now includes Boston as one of the locations. There are 818 N.U.in students staying in two-person rooms at the Westin, less than one mile from the Boston campus.

The school claimed students in the N.U.in Program were formally notified that they must practice physical distancing, avoid crowds, and wear masks in the presence of other people.

