11 Norwood town officials, employees self-quarantining after coming into contact person who tested positive for coronavirus

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven Norwood town officials and employees are self-quarantining after they came into direct contact with a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

The individual, who is not a town employee or official, attended an event at a private residence with the town officials and employees last weekend and has now tested positive for the virus, according to a joint release issued by Board of Selectmen Chairman Paul A. Bishop, General Manager Tony Mazzucco and Health Director Sigalle Reiss.

The individual does live in town.

The town’s General Manager, Tony Mazzucco attended the event and began to develop cold-like symptoms earlier this week.

He was tested for coronavirus out of an abundance of caution Friday evening.

“I am following the instructions of state and local public health officials and I want to thank the Norwood Health Department for their guidance in this matter,” Mazzucco said.

He will continue to conduct town business from home.

None of the other identities will be released, officials said.

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to seven, officials announced Friday.

There are three presumptive positive coronavirus cases and one positive case in Suffolk County, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a news conference at City Hall.

The presumptive positive cases in Suffolk County — two women in their 40s and one man in his 40s — are linked to a Biogen conference that was held at the Marriot Long Wharf Hotel in Boston last week, said Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Despite the climbing number of cases, Walsh urged the public to remain calm.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We want everyone to know that we are ready for a safe and effective response,” Walsh said.

There are said to be three additional presumptive positive cases in Norfolk County, including a man in his 40s who recently returned from an organized school trip in Northern Italy and two individuals — one woman in her 30s and one man in his 40s — who were exposed to an infected person at the Biogen meeting.

The one presumptive positive case in Middlesex County is a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Northern Italy, Sudders said.

All of the individuals are self-isolating at home and are not showing symptoms.

The lone confirmed positive case is a UMass Boston student who traveled to China. They have has since recovered and are continuing to self-isolate in an off-campus apartment.

