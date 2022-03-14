LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 11 people were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a triple-decker in Lynn on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Chestnut Street around 10:30 a.m. found flames showing on the home’s rear porches.

Video from SKY7 HD showed flames bursting through the roof as firefighters worked at the scene.

“I just ran out…With the clothes on my back and the phone in my hand,” Patty Diricco said. “Everything else is sill in there.”

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting seven adults and four children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

