BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 11 people have been forced out of their homes due to a fire in Brockton on Monday.

The people are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames on Ames Street early Monday morning.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

