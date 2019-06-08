ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person is dead after 11 people were ejected from a van during a rollover crash on Interstate 95 south in Attleboro on Saturday, officials said.

One person has died as a result of the crash, 10 others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to the area of Exit 3 temporarily shut down the highway as they investigated the incident.

Two lanes reopened around 1 p.m.

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 S/B near Exit 3 in #Attleboro, 2 lanes reopened. Eleven occupants were ejected from the van during the rollover. One confirmed fatality. Serious injuries to other occupants. More details to follow as available. https://t.co/WIZHbt4zRI — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)