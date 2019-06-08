ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person is dead after 11 people were ejected from a van during a rollover crash on Interstate 95 south in Attleboro on Saturday, officials said.
One person has died as a result of the crash, 10 others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers responding to the area of Exit 3 temporarily shut down the highway as they investigated the incident.
Two lanes reopened around 1 p.m.
Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
