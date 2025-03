CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - 11 people were rescued from an elevator at a high-rise on Education circle just after 6 p.m. Friday in Cambridge.

Firefighters went down the elevator shaft using ropes and wore hard-hats to make the rescue.

Officials say one person was evaluated but no one was hurt.

