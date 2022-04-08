BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly a dozen Massachusetts state troopers and one sergeant have been fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources tell 7NEWS they were all given a dishonorable discharge.

Governor Charlie Baker issued an executive order back in August making it mandatory that all Executive Department employees get their shots.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts took to Facebook Friday to voice their frustrations writing:

“Governor Baker has proven yet again just how hypocritical he is. As part of a Friday night news dump, he has just terminated at least 12 Troopers due to his vaccine mandate. No appeals. No due process. Just a Governor hell bent on breaking the backs of the State Police who work tirelessly each day to keep the Commonwealth safe. His clear and petty animosity has been on full display for months now. While he closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing at least 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department. The Troopers deserve better. The Commonwealth deserves better. And, Charlie Baker should be ashamed.”

Sources also tell 7NEWS the troopers fired today are not part of a lawsuit filed by the state police union against the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)