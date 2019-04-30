11 suspected fentanyl traffickers arrested in massive New Bedford drug bust

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven New Bedford-area residents were arrested Tuesday morning as the result of a year-long, multi-agency investigation into a fentanyl trafficking ring.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Ghost,” was led by the Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office and funded by a $3 million federal grant through Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office, according to an announcement issued Tuesday.

The following people were arrested following the execution of several search warrants:

Maria Carrion, 42, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.

Orlando Badillo, 40, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.

Pedro Cruz, 38, of New Bedford, charged with trafficking Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Samuel Gonzalez Lopez, 51, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl.

Kelly Rodrigues, 29, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a class A substance-subsequent offense.

Elizabeth Andrews, 31, of Fairhaven, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl.

Robert Peguero, 48, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.

Heather Cabral, 38, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl.

Lisa Telfair, 57, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.

Xiomara Rivera, 51, of New Bedford, charged with conspiracy to traffick fentanyl.

Alberto Suazo, of Easton, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a class B drug.

The investigation targeted Badillio as the alleged leader of the trafficking organization and Peguero as the alleged supplier.

During the execution of the search warrants, investigators seized large quantities of fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

“I am very pleased that this successful investigation has led to the arrest of several people involved in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking ring. As we have seen repeatedly during the past several years, the distribution and use of fentanyl has led to a significant increase in fatal overdoses in the region,” Quinn said in a statement. “This is a very good example of law enforcement agencies working together and contributing their resources to a complex investigation. We will continue to invest significant resources to take down the individuals who continue to be engaged in this lethal business. I would also like to thank the Attorney General’s office for their support of this investigation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

