BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police officers and Boston Firefighters hit the court for a great cause Sunday – the Battle of the Badges.

Police had a secret weapon – 11-year-old Gavin McCarthy – who was an honorary captain for the charity game against the fire department.

Gavin, who is battling brain cancer, received support from every member of the department. Gavin’s mother is a 22-year veteran of the force.

On his way into the gym, Gavin received a hero’s welcome. In the stands, he had his own cheering section.

The money raised during the third annual “A Shot for Life” will benefit brain cancer research at Mass. General Hospital. Research that will help give Gavin, and others, a shot to beat cancer.

