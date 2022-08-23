BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy is accused of using a hammer to break into a 7-Eleven in South Boston Monday night.

Police said they found the young boy inside the store on Broadway saying he wanted something to eat. Officers said he had stolen vape cartridges in his bag. The boy cannot be criminally charged because of his age.

Police called his parents and connected the family with support services.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)