(WHDH) — A Texas elementary school student is trying to help his community heal after the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

Ruben Martinez came up with the “#ElPasoChallenge,” which dares people to complete 22 random acts of kindness in honor of the 22 shooting victims.

The 11-year-old originally challenged people to do 20 random acts of kindness but he changed the number as the death toll increased.

Martinez’s mom said her son came up with the idea himself as a way to cope with the tragic news.

