BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy living with autism was found safe Wednesday evening after he went missing earlier in the day.

Zehki Byrd, of Canton, was found hours after he was last seen near the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston, according to the Canton Police Department.

Byrd was seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt, and blue jeans, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

