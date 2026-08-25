NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a police cruiser while riding a bicycle in Northboro Tuesday afternoon, according to Northboro police.

The Northboro Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and River Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a juvenile riding a bicycle at approximately 3:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests the cruiser was exiting a parking lot on Main Street when it collided with the bicycle.

The bicyclist, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital by Northboro Fire EMS with minor injuries. Police said the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The officer driving the cruiser was also taken to the hospital by Northboro Fire out of an abundance of caution, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CMLEC) Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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