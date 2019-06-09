11-year-old boy reported missing found safe in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington said an 11-year-old boy that was reported missing has been found safe Sunday afternoon.

Officers say Blake Bjork and his parents have been reunited after he was reported missing in the area of Kendall Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

A neighbor said they spotted the boy around 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

Police tweeted out thanks to everyone looking for the boy.

