CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy living with autism was found safe in Cambridge on Tuesday night after his sudden disappearance prompted a large police search.

Susant Thapa, who is nonverbal, was reported missing around 2 p.m. from his home on Washington Avenue, according to state police.

Thapa was found in Cambridge by Cambridge police around 7 p.m.

State police say they believe he traveled to Cambridge aboard a bus.

Standing outside their home in Chelsea Tuesday night, Susant’s family thanked the police and all those who helped search.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE—Susant Thapa was located in Cambridge by @CambridgePolice at approximately 7 PM. Our belief is that he traveled to Cambridge aboard a bus. Please direct any further questions to @CityofChelseaPD or Cambridge Police. Thank you to all who shared the alerts. https://t.co/HtRoC4BTtQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)