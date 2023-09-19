CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy living with autism was found safe in Cambridge on Tuesday night after his sudden disappearance prompted a large police search.
Susant Thapa, who is nonverbal, was reported missing around 2 p.m. from his home on Washington Avenue, according to state police.
Thapa was found in Cambridge by Cambridge police around 7 p.m.
State police say they believe he traveled to Cambridge aboard a bus.
Standing outside their home in Chelsea Tuesday night, Susant’s family thanked the police and all those who helped search.
No additional information was immediately available.
