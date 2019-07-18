11-year-old boy running ‘ice cold beer’ stand gets visit from police

(WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy running an “ice cold beer” stand got a visit from police officers after concerned neighbors called 911.

The Brigham City Police Department in Utah shared photos of Seth Parker holding his clever sign in the area of 600 South 200 East.

Police say they received several reports about the boy’s apparent beer sales operation, prompting them to investigate the situation.

When officers arrived at the scene, small print on Parker’s sign indicated he was actually selling non-alcoholic IBC Root Beer.

“His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Parker’s mom and dad reportedly helped with the marketing campaign. Police say the sign was ingenious.

He plans to keep the stand open until school starts back up again.

