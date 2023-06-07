BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young boys were in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon after they were both struck by a vehicle in a crash near a Brockton school on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Warren Avenue while police said a 60-year-old driver was driving along Warren Avenue.

Police said the boys were both taken to a hospital in Brockton before being transported to a second hospital in Boston.

The accident remained under investigation on Wednesday.

No charges had been filed against the driver to date.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)