11-year-old detained for threatening students in California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy was detained after school officials said he was threatening his classmates.

Police in Santa Cruz, California said the boy was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation. Santa Cruz Superintendent Kris Munro said her staff followed protocol.

“We work really hard at our school district to show our students our connection on campus, that they know there are adults that care for them,” said Munro.

Munro did not say if any action would be taken against the student.

