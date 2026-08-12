DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl made a wild catch off the coast of Dennis Friday, giving her and her father a memory to last a lifetime.

Vanna Marland was fishing at West Dennis Beach with her father when she felt something tug at her fishing line. Marland said she initially thought she hooked a stringray, but after a closer look, she realized it was a massive tiger shark.

“It, like, started to run like a shark, and I’m like, ‘this is not a stingray,'” she said. “And then when we got it on the beach I was like, ‘Dad I got a bigger shark than you!'”

The shark measured more than eight feet long, and Marland said she has no problem reminding her father of that fact.

“My first reaction was, like, excited because I caught a shark bigger than his, it was more exciting,” she said.

Marland said her family fishes for sharks during the summer months, tossing them all back into the ocean after the fact. She said she is already looking forward to hooking her next one.

“I want to attempt to get another sand tiger if I can, but I want to catch more sharks,” she said.

While the sand tiger shark came as a surprise, her father said he is proud of his daughter’s first big catch.

“Typically, we catch stingrays, and brown sharks, and occasionally a dogfish, so to see her fight and reel this thing all the way to the beach, was just as exciting for me as it was for her,” Marland’s father said.

The shark was released back into the water. The Marlands said they are now looking forward to striper fish season.

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