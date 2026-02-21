ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl from Rochester died Thursday in Utah following an avalanche near a ski resort, according to Michael S. Nelson, Superintendent of Schools for the Old Rochester Regional School District. Officials said she was on vacation with her family.

Brighton Ski Patrol and Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to an avalanche near Brighton Ski Resort at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As soon as the snow gave way, the girl’s family and about 20 people in the area rushed to search for her before first responders arrived. Police said the girl’s brother used an app to locate her.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police said the location where the avalanche occurred was out of bounds of the ski resort.

In a statement, Nelson wrote, “This is devastating news for our school community. We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time. Our focus at this time is on supporting those who are grieving and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected. The school system is offering ongoing counseling and support services for students and staff across the school community.”

The Unified Police Department, U.S. Forrest Service, and Utah Avalanche Center are investigating.

