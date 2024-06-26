REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old child was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car in a parking lot in Revere, police said.

Revere police said the incident happened near 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Ward Street while the car was backing out of a parking space.

Police said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with an official describing the injuries as “bumps and bruises.”

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday night, according to police.

