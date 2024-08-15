MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy was injured after he was pushed off the Green Harbor Bridge into the water in Marshfield Wednesday.

Both parents are actively searching the area for security cameras in hopes of finding who knocked their son off the bridge’s top railing and 15 feet into the water below.

He was shoved at around 5:30 p.m., when local children were jumping off the bridge into the water at high tide. The people responsible were described as two teenage girls around 16 years old, police said. One was wearing a red bathing suit and the other was wearing a green one.

“He fell back, so he came off balance and hit the back of his neck, at the base of his skull, and then he hit the back of his left leg right underneath his pelvic bone,” said the boy’s mother, who asked not to be identified.

“He hit the bottom and was screaming, crying, and people were saying, ‘He’s hurt, he’s hurt,'” she continued.

The boy did not hit the rocks below, but he did slam into the water.

“He could have been dead. I don’t know how something more serious didn’t happen. He could have been dead or paralyzed from what happened,” his mother said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, and according to his parents, he’s going to be okay.

With homes all around that have front porches and decks, investigators hope someone saw something and comes forward with information. Neighbors are asked to check any home security footage.

“I hear the word bullying or ‘We were just fooling around,’ but that can quickly turn into a felony. In this case, there’s 2 felonies — assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares.

Police said the people responsible ran away from the bridge right after the boy was pushed.

