WINDSOR, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued an 11-year-old boy Monday after he spent more than nine hours trapped between two boulders in Windsor, New Hampshire.

The Hillsboro Fire and EMS Department in a statement said emergency crews first responded to an area near the Wediko School in Windsor near 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, firefighters found the boy stuck between the boulders.

Hillsboro fire officials said the incident “quickly escalated,” prompting crews to call in mutual aid from five area communities, the New Hampshire State Police, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Crews finally freed the child near 3:15 a.m. Monday and brought him to a hospital for evaluation.

The Wediko School describes itself as a residential treatment center for middle school- and high school-aged boys “experiencing significant social-emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges.”

Officials did not share any further information about how the child got stuck between the boulders.

