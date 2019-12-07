11-year-old ‘Sam the bottle man’ buying gifts for kids spending holidays at the hospital

An 11-year-old Maine boy is hoping to raise $10,000 — and give it to children spending Christmas in the hospital — by redeeming bottles and cans.

Sam Rideout, known has “Sam the Bottle Man,” started his annual fundraiser four years ago. He said he wants to make Christmas more enjoyable for kids who can’t be home for the holiday.

“I want to do as much as I can to make their time at the hospital as best as that could be,” Rideout said.

And two years ago, just days after delivering presents purchased with the money he raised, Rideout himself had to spend Christmas in the hospital with a serious illness.

“It made me really realize what I am doing and like how much it is helping them,” Rideout said.

It’s made him more determined to hit his $10,000 goal, his highest yet. He’ll use that money to shop for gifts based on a wish list from the hospital.

Family members said they think he’ll reach his goal.

“You look at how much he has put in and the work he has done, I really think he is going to reach $10,000,” said Caitlin Jordan, Rideout’s aunt. “It’s just who Sam is, if you get to know Sam, you know he’s got a heart of gold.”

