WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hoop dream just came true for 11-year-old Aiden Noucas when he scored against Celtics’ guard Derrick White during a one-on-one basketball game.

The game happened on Sunday during a basketball camp with White in Westford.

Noucas later spoke with 7NEWS, describing his reaction after he scored.

“I was in shock,” he said.

Noucas’ dad, Chad Noucas said his son got treated to the VIP experience in part for being the first camper to arrive at Sunday’s camp.

Chad said he and his son saw a coach immediately.

“He said ‘Early is always on time and on time is always late,’” Aiden said.

Punctuality ultimately paid off when the coach gave Aidan the chance to go one-on-one with White and show off his skills.

Aiden said White took getting scored on in stride, saying White was laughing when Aiden scored.

Looking back on the accomplishment, Aiden said he knows he could learn a lot from White.

Still, he said, he has a small piece of advice for White this season after he beat the star by dribbling the ball between his legs.

“Don’t let the ball go between your legs Derrick White,” Aiden said.

