TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital Monday night after being hit by a car in Taunton, police said.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh in a statement said the crash happened on Whittenton Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues near 7:20 p.m.

Officers responded and called for the medical helicopter.

The driver of the car that hit the child remained on scene and provided a statement to investigators, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday near 10:30 p.m.

No further information was available about the extent of the child’s injuries.

Video from the scene on Monday showed officers at work in the area of Whittenton Street. Crews had part of the street blocked off with crime scene tape

