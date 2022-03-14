DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy with a passion for helping others raised money to help clean the ocean during a fundraiser in Dracut on Sunday.

Paul, who has a rare genetic disease and is legally blind, held the fundraiser for Team Seas, an international collaborative fundraiser project that has led to the removal of more than 32 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

“As I got older, I realized how much trash was in there and that it would become a danger and it really started to hurt,” he said, “so I wanted to be able to do something like this for a long time and I’m finally happy that I’m able to do it.”

All proceeds raised are going toward helping clean the ocean.

