LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 112-year-old Massachusetts woman received the coronavirus vaccine Thursday and she’s encouraging others to “just do it!”

Hazel Plummer, a resident of Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, was one of dozens of residents and staff members vaccinated at the facility.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)