BOSTON (WHDH) - The NAACP’s National Convention kicks off in Boston this week, running from July 26 to Aug. 1 as it features speakers that include Vice President Kamala Harris and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the convention is being held in the city for this first time since 1982, bringing NAACP members and supporters to the city for numerous panels, discussions and receptions focused on the work of the NAACP, its members, and more.

“The NAACP National Convention is an empowering and immersive experience held each year to celebrate our community’s collective power,” the organization said on its website. “We gather, collectively, to foster our intergenerational approach to advocacy.”

Other speakers during the week-long convention will include Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, rapper and activist Meek Mill and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A full schedule for the event can be found here, including details on a special block party kicking off the weekend, featuring Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and DJ Jazzy Jeff on Friday.

