PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) executed a warrant to take more than 100 animals from a backyard in Plympton Tuesday, according to officials.

Police said the homeowners contacted the police department Monday, which prompted an investigation. The MSPCA was soon involved, and workers came back Tuesday with a warrant to seize 115 animals.

Law enforcement officials said it took four hours to remove the animals, including cats, dogs, fowl such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, and quail, rabbits, ferrets, and goats.

“It was a big truck in the front yard and they were taking lots of animal cages that you would put animals inside of,” said one woman who lives nearby.

Jenifer Rogers said she keeps the animals there at her mother’s house. She said officials took everything but one fish.

“They took all of them. They left one fish, that was it. I don’t know why they didn’t want the fish. They even took our cats. Our 17 pound, fat, happy cat. All these animals go to the vet too,” Rogers told 7NEWS over the phone.

Rogers explained she sells the chicken eggs to a local store, and her flock is tested annually by the state.

The MSPCA is calling this an animal cruelty investigation.

The agency has not yet said what will happen to all of the animals.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)