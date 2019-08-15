11K people turn out in Manchetser to welcome Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crowds packed the Southern New Hampshire arena in Manchetserfor President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign rally Thursday night.

A raucous crowd turned out to welcome the president back to the state that gave him his first presidential primary win in 2016.

“I feel like I can relate to him,” one woman said. “I would love to sit down in my kitchen and talk to him.”

The president spoke for an hour and a half and spent time poking jabs at his Democratic opponents.

Topics like immigration, the economy, taxes and trade were all on the table.

“I thought it was great like usual,” one man said on his way out. “Promises kept, promises made.”

The president said that voting for him would be good for the economy. Then asked the crowd to weigh in on his campaign slogan.

“Make America great again” or, for 2020, “Keep America great?”

The latter received the loudest applause.

“There is a lot about him that is not my cup of tea,” one man said. “But mechanically, performance-wise, yea I love it.”

The president also told the crowd that even if they do not like him they should vote for him or their 401K’s will “go down the tubes.”

That again received a big applause.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)