11th reported attack under investigation as Waltham police search for suspect

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are now investigating 11 random attacks on people in Waltham over the last several weeks as they continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the string of unprovoked assaults.

In an effort to track down the suspect, police released a video of a man who they believe is responsible for at least 11 attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets since Nov. 10, according to the Waltham Police Department.

The most recent attack was reported on Friday around 8 p.m., police said.

All of the incidents reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

On Monday, the United States Postal Service confirmed that one of their mail carriers was among the victims.

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

Police said descriptions of the assailant have varied and are asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding the reported attacks is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

