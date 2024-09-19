BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued 12 adults and 11 children Wednesday evening after a boat ran aground in Boston Harbor.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the incident happened at 6 p.m. at Rainsford Island.

Boston police and state police personnel responded. Though everyone was rescued, a Boston EMS spokesperson said one adult was taken to an area hospital after she suffered a shoulder injury.

A Somerville youth hockey team was having a good time aboard the La Bella Vita boat when the vessel hit a cluster of rocks near the island. A hole was ripped in the hull of the boat.

The marine towing company, Sea Tow, responded and worked to try to recover the boat that ran aground. Though police said crews stabilized the vessel, they were not able to fully salvage it.

On Thursday, all that could be seen peeking out of the water was the boat’s flybridge, due to the high tide. However, it was low tide when the boat hit the rocks Wednesday.

A Sea Tow representative said crews plan to return to Rainsford Island on Thursday in hopes of towing the boat to shore.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police had assumed control of the investigation into the incident.

