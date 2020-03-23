12 Brookline firefighters quarantined, station temporarily closed after firefighter reports fever

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire station in Brookline will be temporarily closed for sanitation after a firefighter began exhibiting symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus.

Station 5, on Babcock Street, will be closed until later in the day on Tuesday while the station, equipment, and apparatuses are thoroughly disinfected out of an abundance of caution, Chief John Sullivan announced.

Officials first noticed the individual was symptomatic during a regular change of shift temperature check. The firefighter was sent home and then reported a further increase in temperature.

Seven others who worked the same shift as the firefighter are self-quarantining until the results of the test come back.

Four other members who have had secondary contact with the individual are also quarantining.

“While we can’t say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there’s no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic,” Chief Sullivan said.

No further information has been released.

