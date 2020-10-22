12 BU students suspended after attending raucous parties that violated COVID-19 safeguards

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twelve Boston University students have been suspended for attending raucous parties earlier this month that violated a number of COVID-19 safeguards, among other infractions, according to school officials.

All of the students have been banned from campus for the balance of the fall semester after the school determined that they had attended at least one of three parties on Oct. 3 where social distancing and mask-wearing was disregarded, Kenneth Elmore, Dean of Students, told BU Today. Partygoers were also disciplined for underage drinking, physical assault, and disturbing the peace.

The physical assault involved one student throwing a beer can that ricocheted off a building into another student and the disturbance of the peace involved the smashing of a toilet seat in the street, according to Elmore.

No evidence suggests that any of the students had COVID-19 and there is no indication that the coronavirus was spread at any of the parties, according to Director of Student Health Services Judy Platt.

All of the parties were reportedly held at three off-campus residences in Allston.

Five other students have been placed on deferred suspension for the remainder of the academic year, according to Elmore. The other 12 suspended students who return in the spring will also be on deferred suspension.

The suspended students will not receive a tuition refund.

