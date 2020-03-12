12 charged after undercover narcotics investigation in Revere dubbed ‘Operation Crackdown’

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Twelve people have been charged in connection with a two-month undercover narcotics investigation dubbed “Operation Crackdown” involving members of the Revere Police Department’s Narcotics and Gang units, Saugus police, and state police.

Many of those arrested are facing several counts of trafficking and distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 125 grams of fentanyl and more than 200 grams of cocaine.

Arrested were Kevin Romero-Solis, 19, of Chelsea, Norris Bailey, 44, of Quincy, Brittany Boyd, 30, of Malden, Jahhiaha Carr, 21, of Chelsea, Gregory Cespedes-Dejesus, 22, of Lynn, Jason Couldren, 33, of Revere, John Quintal, 42, of Revere, Omrey Hiciano, 25, of Lynn, a 16-year-old juvenile from Chelsea, Lexus Perez, 25, of Quincy, Thomas Cromwell, 33, of Chelsea, and James Morris, 27, of Revere.

In statement, Revere Police Chief James R. Guido said, “I commend the work of the Revere Police and our partners who prevented deadly drugs from making their way on our streets. Because of this investigation, our streets are safer.”

